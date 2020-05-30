Comments
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based SpaceX and NASA on Saturday will attempt to send two astronauts to space on its SpaceX Dragon crew capsule.
If successful, the launch will mark the first time in history a private company has sent humans into orbit.
By morning, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken climbed into their capsule for another attempt. According to the Associated Press, forecasters say there is a 50-50 chance of acceptable weather conditions for the planned liftoff. It not only has to be clear in Florida but off the coast and into the Atlantic ocean, according to NASA’s rescue team.
The history making ride will also mark the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. in nearly a decade, according to AP. The launch is expected to occur at 12:22 p.m. PST.
