SAUGUS (CBSLA) — A former Saugus High School substitute teacher was charged Friday with sex-related crimes involving a 14-year-old student.
David Cornish, 28, is accused of having an unlawful relationship with the teenager over the months of April and May, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.
On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives from the special victims bureau began investigating the alleged relationship. The teenager disclosed information to investigators that led to Cornish’s arrest on Wednesday.
He has remained in jail, with bail set at $100,000.
Cornish, who is set to be arraigned Monday, faces five counts each of committing a lewd act on a child, sexual penetration of a person under the age of 18 and oral copulation of a person under the age of 16, along with one count each of meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contact with a minor for a sexual offense and distributing or showing child pornography to a minor.
He could face up to 16 years and six months in prison if convicted as charged, the D.A.’s office said.