The county also has 185 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,923 since the pandemic began, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

So far, 60 of the deaths have been skilled nursing home residents. As of Wednesday, 735 Orange County skilled nursing facility residents and 322 staffers have tested positive for the virus.

The outbreaks (defined as two or more confirmed cases) have occurred in 22 nursing homes, two assisted living facilities, and two care homes. Homeless shelters in Anaheim and Fullerton have also seen outbreaks, officials said.

So far, 116,279 people have been tested for COVID-19.

O.C. Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick issued the order May 23 making face-coverings a requirement while in public. It came on the same day that the state gave O.C. permission to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and retailers for in-person shopping. The governor Tuesday also gave permission for O.C. hair salons and barbershops to reopen.

Prior to that, masks were only mandated for employees interacting with the public.

O.C. officials said that public health chief Quick has received several threats over her order modified order.

“Unfortunately, during the public comments, Dr. Quick received a death threat,” O.C. Supervisor Michelle Steele said in a news conference Thursday. “While many people have strong emotions related to the facial coverings order. It’s never appropriate to intimidate or threaten violence, particularly with our public health director.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Quick had received several threats and was taking steps to ensure her protection.

“Dr. Quick has received several threatening statements,” OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun told the Voice of OC. “Those came both through public comments, and (through) statements that were made online. She has understandably expressed concern for her safety.”

O.C. Sheriff Don Barnes told the board earlier this week he has no intention of having his deputies enforce the mandatory mask order, saying he is not the “mask police.”

