LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The return of pro basketball moved closer to reality Friday after the NBA signaled a potential date of July 31 for games to resume.
Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA league office have informed the Board of Governors that July 31 is the date targeted for play to resume, according to the Los Angeles Times.
It’s not yet clear what format would be chosen, but the announcement marks the first real signal by the league on players returning to the hardwood.
Multiple scenarios are still up for consideration, including the long-shot possibility of bringing back all 30 teams to finish out the season, which has very little support among players, the Times reported.
Another scenario would include 20 teams returning for World-Cup style pool play, which would function as a traditional first round of the postseason.
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season in March immediately following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.
Both the Lakers and Clippers resumed modified team workouts earlier this month, but no official team practices have been held.