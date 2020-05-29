LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Los Angeles County continues to relax its Safer at Home Order, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new initiative allowing local restaurants to expand outdoor eating to sidewalks and private parking lots.
“We have been working on this for weeks, and now that we’ve gotten the green light from the state and county, we’re really excited,” Garcetti said.
The temporary program, named L.A. Alfresco, streamlines the requirements and approvals process for restaurants to set up outdoor dining options to enable them to serve additional customers while still complying with physical distancing rules.
And while it will start with sidewalks and private parking lots, Garcetti said the city was gauging interest in expanding the program to street parking space and potentially closing off streets to allow for in-street dining.
Businesses can begin applying for the program immediately on the city’s website.
Garcetti also announced, in line with the county’s earlier announcement, that hair salons could reopen and restaurants could resume indoor dining, though at reduced capacity with face coverings and physical distancing required.
More information for businesses wishing to reopen under the city’s new guidance can also be found on the city’s website.