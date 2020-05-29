



– Nine people were arrested in police protests in Fontana Thursday night which turned violent, this following the Minneapolis death of George Floyd earlier in the week.

The protests also came after an incident earlier in the day in which a man was shot and killed by Fontana police after he allegedly attacked an officer and a police K9 with a crowbar following a standoff. The suspect had also attacked a disabled man prior to their arrival, police said.

According to Fontana police, the protests began around 6 p.m. near the Lewis Library in the 8400 block of Sierra Avenue.

The protests started out peacefully with about 50 people, but grew to 100, police said, with the group throwing rocks at businesses and passing cars as they walked up and down Sierra.

At about 9 p.m., police ordered the group to disperse. However, several members blocked the intersection of Sierra and Upland avenues, throwing rocks at officers. Police used tear gas on protesters.

At one point the protesters threw rocks at Fontana City Hall, breaking several windows, police said.

Eventually, nine people were arrested on various charges. No names were immediately released.

This was one of several protests across the Southland Thursday night, including in downtown L.A., which saw a second night of protests. However, the turnout was significantly lower than Wednesday’s protest in which demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway and damaged several California Highway Patrol vehicles.

On Monday, cell phone captured footage of the violent arrest of the 46-year-old Floyd in Minneapolis. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pushed against Floyd’s neck has he repeatedly says he cannot breath. He later died in a hospital.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired Tuesday.

According to CBS Minnesota, the officers had been dispatched to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.

Video of the arrest spread on social media and has sparked protests nationwide. During violent protests in Minneapolis Thursday night, protesters took over a police precinct and set it ablaze.