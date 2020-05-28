TUSTIN (CBSLA) — As hair salons, retail stores, and restaurants are beginning to open, nail salon owners like Christie Nguyen are frustrated.
“It’s scary,” she said. “We just don’t know when we’ll reopen.”
Nguyen said salons across Orange County are planning to follow strict new voluntary guidelines to make customers feel safe. She’s part of “Nailing it for America,” an O.C-based group of salons pushing the state to allow them to reopen.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, many nail salon customers’ biggest concern was which color to choose.
Now, as nail salons await the green light from the governor to reopen, heightened sanitation and extra safety measures will be necessary to make most people feel comfortable stepping through the doors.
Nguyen said her salon will take customers’ temperatures at the door. Clients will have to wash their hands and sign a waiver. Masks must be worn by clients and staff, and plexiglass will separate them.
“I want everybody to know that we are safe,” she said. “We can’t wait to open.”