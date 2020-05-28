LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students interested in submitting new ideas for how Los Angeles streetlights should be designed still have time to apply to the competition.
The deadline has been extended to June 15 due to the coronavirus.
Led by the Mayor’s Office and the Bureau of Street Light, the L.A. Lights the Way initiative launched in November 2019.
The competition asks applicants to present innovative ideas on how streetlights can incorporate new technology and offer shade to help combat climate change. The design will inspire the final L.A. pole design.
Student participants can compete to win an Inspirational Award and $500 or $1,000 cash prizes.
The professional student category of the competition is open to undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in Los Angeles County schools.
The student competition category is open to middle and high school students in the city of Los Angeles.
Between 1,000 and 2,000 standard streetlights are installed in the city each year.
The final design selected by this competition is expected to gradually replace the roughly 150,000 standard streetlights across the city. Historic streetlights will not be impacted.
Professionals can also apply to the competition for consideration of their design.
For more information on the competition and other details, visit the L.A. Lights the Way webpage.