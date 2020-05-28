SAUGUS (CBSLA) — A substitute teacher from Saugus High School has been arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor.
David Cornish, 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to the L.A. County sheriff’s department, Cornish was booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.
Bail is set at $100,000, officials said.
On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives from the special victims bureau began investigating an alleged “unlawful sexual relationship between a Saugus High School substitute teacher and his female student between the month of April and May,” according to a sheriff’s statement.
The alleged victim “disclosed to investigators that she had been involved in a sexual relationship with her substitute teacher, 28-year-old David Cornish,” the statement said.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the special victims bureau at 661-471-1500.