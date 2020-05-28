LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 89 newly confirmed cases and seven more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 7,341 cases and 313 deaths.
Of the 199 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, 66 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported 4,431 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 347 cases and 14 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 4,914 cases and 190 deaths.
Ventura County reported 24 new cases Thursday, bringing its totals to 1,062 cases and 32 deaths. Of those cases, 796 have recovered. There were 234 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 20 people were currently hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 110,358 Riverside County residents had been tested, 57,385 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 23,389 Ventura County residents had been tested.