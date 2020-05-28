BURBANK (CBSLA) — A North Hollywood man has been charged with the assault of a Burbank police officer.

Officers were called to the CVS store at 511 North Hollywood Way on Sunday afternoon to investigate reports of stolen bottles alcohol.

When the officer tried to detain 43-year-old Mushegh Darbinyan, who is on probation in a separate burglary case, he reportedly failed to follow orders, according to Burbank police.

Police said Darbinyan backed up his van with the driver’s door open and the officer got stuck between the door and the van.

The officer was dragged for several yards and then thrown to the ground, police said. He managed to continue pursuing the suspect but lost sight of the vehicle.

Darbinyan is also accused of stealing nearly $3,000 in alcohol and cosmetics from the same CVS store on May 3 and May 16.

He was arrested Tuesday and police said they found evidence linking him to the assault of the officer, who is now recovering at home from his injuries.

Darbinyan is facing felony charges of assault on a peace officer and grand theft, along with misdemeanor petty theft.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Burbank Police Detectives at (818) 238-3210.