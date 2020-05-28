CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – One of the engines on a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter failed Thursday morning, forcing the aircraft to make what was initially described as an emergency landing in Canyon Country, officials said.
The landing occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the 13900 block of Lang Station Road when a Firehawk helicopter “was returning from its forward deployed location to base for crew swap … (and) experienced #2 engine failure,” the fire department said in a tweet.
EMERGENCY LANDING | 13900 Lang Station Rd #CanyonCountry | While returning from it’s forward deployed location to base for crew swap, Firehawk helicopter experienced #2 engine failure. Pilot made emergency landing. All four personnel onboard safely on the ground.
Authorities later clarified the landing was precautionary.
“This was a precautionary landing and not an emergency landing,” a fire department statement said.
No injuries were reported.
Mechanics will administer “rigorous testing” to the helicopter prior to it being cleared to fly again, fire officials said.