FONTANA (CBSLA) — A male suspect was dead and an officer and police service dog were injured Thursday following a barricade situation in Fontana.
According to the Fontana Police Department, officers responded at about 10:18 a.m. to a disturbance call at a residence in the 15400 block of Sandhurst Street.
When they arrived, they were told that a person inside of the home assaulted a disabled victim, who was still inside. They were also told that the suspect was armed with a sharpened metal crowbar.
Police were able to remove the victim from the home before the suspect barricaded himself inside.
SWAT was called out to the scene and attempted to negotiate the man’s surrender for a number of hours before he allegedly confronted officers with the sharpened metal crowbar — injuring an officer and police service dog.
Police then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the service dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital for potential skill fractures and a dislocated jaw. Both are expected to make full recoveries.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office were handling the investigation into the shooting.