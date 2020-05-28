LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train will begin to offer more services Monday, after being mostly shut down for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail will begin servicing San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County, restoring around 100 miles of the 351-mile Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo coastal rail corridor
Since March 23, the Pacific Surfliner has been offering a temporarily reduced schedule due to safer-at-home orders statewide. Some trains and bus connections continued to operate to provide options for those who must travel.
Beginning Monday:
— Southbound Train 774 will depart San Luis Obispo at 6:55 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 3:28 p.m., serving stations in between
— Two southbound buses will provide connections from San Luis Obispo to Trains 768 and 796, which originate in Goleta/Santa Barbara
— Northbound Train 777 will depart San Diego at 12:05 p.m. and arrive in San Luis Obispo at 8:36 p.m., serving stations in between
— Northbound train 785 will depart San Diego at 3:58 p.m. and arrive in Goleta at 10:04 p.m., serving stations in between
— Two northbound buses will provide connections to San Luis Obispo from trains 763 and 785, which terminate in Santa Barbara/Goleta.
The Coastal Starlight, the long-distance Amtrak train, will continue to operate one trip daily through San Luis Obispo.
Amtrak requires all passengers to wear face coverings at stations and on trains.
