BURBANK (CBSLA) — A box truck carrying a load of paper caught fire on the Golden State (5) Freeway on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at Olive Avenue in the Burbank area.
Authorities closed the northbound lanes after some of the vehicle’s diesel fuel spilled on the freeway.
The No. 4 lane reopened at the scene but other lanes remained blocked as crews work to clear the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.
