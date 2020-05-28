CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
IRVINE (CBSLA) — An arson suspect was arrested after allegedly starting several trashcan fires in a residential area.

Police said 22-year-old Kaveh Shahriari set at least four fires Wednesday at about 2:35 a.m. on Rembrandt near the intersection of Jeffrey Road and Irvine Boulevard. The fires also caused heat damage to a parked vehicle.

(source: Irvine Police Department)

As police were investigating this incident, another resident called about a man setting a separate trashcan fire nearby on Parkdale. The resident tried to chase down the suspect but could not locate him.

Police drone later tracked down Shahriari in the backyard of a residence on Wyndover.

He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Orange County Jail on a charge of suspected arson.

The Irvine Police Department shared the drone video.

 

