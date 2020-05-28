LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) ⁠— Los Angeles is known for its traffic.

Gridlock and delays have become part of daily life in the city, but ever since the county’s Safer at Home Order went into effect March 19, that quintessential L.A. quirk seemingly vanished.

Empty freeways and an empty 405 Freeway greeted those still commuting, though that is starting to change.

“There are a lot more people on the roads,” one driver said. “And it is a little bit concerning.”

According to Inrix Transportation, which collects data on drivers around the country by using sensors in roadways and by tracking cell phone data and GPS devices, Angelenos drove 60% fewer miles on April 6 than normal. But on May 23, traffic was only down by 25% ⁠— a huge increase in the number of people on the road in just six weeks.

“It just seems still that there’s a lot of traffic,” another driver said. “But I don’t know where everyone is going.”

And while a number of businesses remain closed and the Safer at Home Order is still in effect, the increase in traffic is a sure sign of recovery.

“I’m glad to see traffic back, actually,” one driver said. “It’s funny to say that, but it’s good to see people out. It’s a normal sign of life, I think it’s good.”