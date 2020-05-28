Portland Trailblazers Guard Damian Lillard Says LeBron James Is His Pick For NBA MVPThe Trailblazers star told Jalen and Jacoby his pick for MVP would be LeBron due to the way he's led the Lakers to the number one record in the West.

LAFC's Banc Of California Stadium Seeking New Sponsor After Ending Naming Rights DealBanc of California announced it is ending its naming rights of the Los Angeles Football Club's stadium at Exposition Park, opening an opportunity for a new stadium sponsor to move in.

'I Feel Physically Like The Best I've Ever Felt,' Says WWE NXT’s Tommaso CiampaTommaso Ciampo's new feud with Karrion Kross will let him press reset and freshen up his character after a memorable run against Johnny Gargano.