PASADENA (CBSLA) – Two more employees from the same Whole Foods store in Pasadena where a worker died of coronavirus have tested positive for the disease, according to a report.
The Pasadena Star-News reported Wednesday that two more workers at the store located at 3751 E. Foothill Blvd. Have tested positive for COVID-19.
On May 15, Whole Foods confirmed that an employee who worked at the store had died from the disease after having tested positive earlier in the month.
An email from a company spokesperson to City News Service Wednesday would only confirm that several workers had tested positive, but not the number.
“I can confirm that we have had team members diagnosed positive with COVID-19 at this location,” the email read.
The Amazon-owned chain has installed plexiglass barriers at checkout stands and requires temperature checks for all employees as they arrive to work. They are also required to wear face-coverings during their shifts. Their stores are also limiting capacity.
Whole Foods workers, like other grocery store chains, have been receiving an extra $2 per hour during the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, there were 883 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pasadena and 82 deaths.