



– MGM Resorts will reopen Bellagio, New York-New York, and its other hotels in Las Vegas next week.

The company – which also owns MGM Grand and The Signature – said Wednesday the hotels will offer limited amenities upon reopening, but “as demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen.”

Pools and fitness centers are among the facilities scheduled to be opened, the company said.

As part of MGM Resorts’ safety plan, employees will undergo screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 training and will be required to wear masks.

Guests at MGM Resorts properties will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks, but in settings where physical distancing is not feasible, guests will be required to do so, the company said.

Standalone hand-washing stations will be located on casino floors and guests will be able to access “contactless” check-in services via the MGM Resorts app.

If a guest tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting MGM Resorts, the company is asking to be notified via a special email address.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the communities where we operate, and around the world, who has been personally impacted during this time of crisis,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President. “As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. The team is ready and we can’t wait.”

In addition to MGM Resorts’ properties, several other Vegas hotels and casinos are hoping to reopen by late June.