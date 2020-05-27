LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An unlicensed insurance agent from Hacienda Heights was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $500,000 in clients’ insurance premium payments.
60-year-old Ai Ling Lee, also known as Linda Lee, is facing nine felony counts of grand theft, officials said.
She is the owner and operator of Jubilee Insurance Services, which the California Department of Insurance issued a Cease and Desist Order against in August 2018 and revoked the business license for in December 2018.
The California Department of Insurance (CDI) announced the charges against Lee on Wednesday, saying she was falsely acting as an insurance agent through her company and caused several of her clients significant financial risk by leaving their small businesses uninsured.
She is accused of altering declaration pages to trick clients into thinking they had liability, property or workers’ compensation insurance coverage.
Lee also allegedly forged her clients’ signatures on finance agreements.
Restaurants, construction companies and biochemical companies were among her clientele, according to the CDI.
“My department is dedicated to investigating and shutting down unscrupulous agents who abuse the trust of unsuspecting clients,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in a statement.
To check if your insurance agent is currently licensed, you can search by name or license number through the CDI’s online portal or call the department at 1-800-927-4357.