SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The family of an Orange County teacher struck and killed while jogging in Santa Ana is pleading for help and for the driver to surrender to police.
David Barrera was on a late-night run on May 18 in Santa Ana when he was struck on South Raitt Street, near West Street Anne Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Why, even if you were not at fault, why leave the crime scene? Why come back and not aid, and leave a body laying on the floor like they’re just an object?” Barrera’s sister, Adriana Pena, said.
Police said immediately after the crash that home security video suggests Barrera was struck by a white, four-door sedan that left, turned around, came back, then drove off again.
Newly released security camera video shows the last seconds of his life. Police say a truck driver who also hit Barrera chased down the white car that first hit him, but lost it, before returning to the crash scene.
Barrera’s family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.
Police continue to search for a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, with collision damage.