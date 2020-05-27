INDIO (CBSLA) — Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have reportedly asked artists scheduled to play the festival in October to instead play in 2021, signaling that the popular two-weekend music festival may again be postponed, according to Bloomberg.
The Indio festival, one of the largest in the world, draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world and was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16.
Back in March, organizers said it would be rescheduled for the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Its three-day country music sister festival was rescheduled for Oct. 23-25.
Bloomberg did not mention whether Stagecoach performers were also being asked to shift their dates.
Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella in October, while Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and ZZ Top were scheduled to headline Stagecoach.
Event promoter Goldenvoice, which has not said much since the initial postponement was announced, did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.