



– Don’t get the party started in the Hollywood Hills.

That’s the message from Los Angeles police, who have seen a significant increase in calls about loud house parties in the Hollywood Hills since the coronavirus temporarily closed bars and clubs.

“Due to COVID today, and all the clubs being closed, we are having a challenging problem with party houses in the hills. Please, don’t come up here to party, come up here and enjoy Hollywood, but observe and obey the COVID,” LAPD Senior Lead Officer Ralph Sanchez said in a video posted to social media Tuesday.

Earlier this month, home-sharing giant Airbnb warned its Los Angeles customers not to throw parties, stating that any guests who violate this will be banned from the platform.

While L.A. County’s safer-at-home order continues to be eased – with the reopening of trails, retail stores for in-person shopping and houses of worship for services — gatherings with people outside of your household are still not allowed.

In January, prior to the pandemic, 28 homes in the Hollywood Hills were pulled off Airbnb’s platform after they were identified by authorities as “chronic party houses.”

Tuesday’s video noted that homeowners can be held responsible even if they are not in attendance at the party. Punishment for anyone involved can range from a citation all the way to criminal charges and up to six months in jail.

Neighbors can report a loud party by calling 877-ASK-LAPD, or, if they suspect the home is being used as an Airbnb, they can report it to a complaint hotline at 213-267-7788.