LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has teamed up with some high-profile celebrities and Snapchat to keep students engaged at home as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Wednesday, students have access to The A-List Book Club on Snapchat, where singer Alicia Keys, model Kendall Jenner and NBA star Russell Westbrook are among the contributors sharing their favorite books.
At the end of each episode, students are given a link to download a free digital copy of the book.
More information about the virtual book club can be found on the school district’s website.