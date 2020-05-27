Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man and his dog were struck and killed by a Long Beach burglary suspect during a police pursuit late Tuesday night.
The incident began at 11:10 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary at a marijuana business in the 2100 block of Gaylord Avenue, Long Beach police report.
One of the suspects fled in car, with officers giving chase. During the pursuit, the suspect struck a man and his dog in the area of Magnolia Avenue and 6th Street.
The man and his dog died at the scene. His name was not released.
The suspect was then involved in a second crash at Locust Avenue and 6th Street before being arrested. He was also not immediately identified.
Another six suspects, all men, were also taken into custody in connection with the burglary, police said, but they were not involved in the chase.
The exact details of the collision were not immediately released.