LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Greek Theatre announced Tuesday that it was canceling its 2020 season in compliance with state, county and city guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th Anniversary Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021,” AP Diaz, Los Angeles Recreation and Parks executive officer, said in a statement.
According to the statement, the venue would be using the time to “refresh and reset” and work with its partners to reschedule any previously planned events. Updates will be posted on the venue’s website.
This is the first time The Greek Theatre has canceled its season in 90 years.
The Hollywood Bowl previously announced it was canceling its season.