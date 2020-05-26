LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that 230 employees and 822 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Tuesday, 563 employees are currently quarantined and 1,190 have returned to work.
Of the employees who tested positive, 167 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional or “civilian” personnel. Of those in quarantine, 411 are sworn personnel.
Meanwhile, 5,294 inmates are currently quarantined, and 237 have been isolated.
Of those in isolation, 178 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
