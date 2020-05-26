



– The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to vote on whether to put someone in charge of overseeing local nursing homes, which have accounted for more than half of all coronavirus deaths countywide.

The proposal from Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas would put in place an inspector-general who would be responsible for monitoring and oversight of skilled nursing facilities.

As of May 20, 1,033 residents at L.A. County’s institutional settings have died of coronavirus, the vast majority of which lived in nursing homes. That accounts for 52% of all coronavirus deaths countywide.

Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, supportive living facilities, workplaces, restaurants, retailers and educational facilities.

“While some skilled nursing homes may be doing their best to respond to COVID-19, we’ve seen hundreds of deaths at these facilities, tragically exposing the urgent need for stronger oversight across the industry,” Ridley-Thomas said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, we must act to address any questionable operations and substandard conditions in the facilities that care for some of our most vulnerable residents — the elderly, the low-income and the disabled.”

The inspector-general would evaluate nursing homes and come back with “recommendations on operational and programmatic changes necessary to improve the county’s monitoring and oversight of these facilities, including legislative and regulatory recommendations aimed at improving operations within these facilities,” the motion reads.

The motion also calls for creating a public dashboard which would provide weekly statistics on the number of coronavirus cases at each nursing home and what changes those nursing homes are implementing to address those cases, such as personal protective equipment, staffing and separation of patients.

The inspector-general would report to the board. The motion calls for the position to be filled by July 1.