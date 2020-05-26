RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Churches in the Inland Empire are free to reopen at lower capacity with the blessing of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Following the release of statewide rules to allow limited religious services, Riverside County officials said that its churches, temples, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship could reopen after being shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“A cornerstone of many religions is to take care of each other, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said in a statement. “Let’s continue to take care of each other by praying and observing six feet apart.
San Bernardino County followed suit, clearing the way for religious services, child care, retail, offices and short-term rentals and campgrounds, to reopen.
Both counties said that houses of worship could immediately reopen, but at 25 percent of normal capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. State guidelines encouraged churches to consider outside services, implement temperature checks and social distancing measures, while discouraging the sharing of items, handholding, touching or kissing of relics. Churches were particularly urged to strongly consider discontinuing singing or group recitations.