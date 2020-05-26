Comments
LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday were investigating after finding a body at the Valley Inn in La Puente.
The unidentified male body was found at 1:55 p.m. at the hotel in the 13000 block of Valley Boulevard, near the 605 Freeway.
It was not immediately known how the man died.
Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500.
