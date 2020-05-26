LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While people have been staying home, Home Depot has been busy.
“People are spending a lot more time in their home obviously, so refrigeration, heating and air systems need repair, plumbing and electrical repairs, roof repairs,” said Home Depot’s Dave White.
Now the company is looking to hire 500 positions in the Southern California area.
They are looking for full-time and part-time employees to work in stores and in distribution centers and say there are opportunities to move up to management and senior positions.
“We are really focused right now on slowly making sure our customers, either homeowners or business owners, are able to get the essential supplies that they need right now,” said White.
“We’ve put a lot of great measures in place,” he said. “We’ve put plexiglass shields in, and we’ve got markings throughout the store for social distancing and our associates are monitoring that as well. So we are doing everything that we can to create a safe working and shopping environment.”
Home Depot said they also have temporary bonus structures in place. Part-time associates receive an extra $50 a week and full-time employees get an extra $100 per week. Overtime pay is also doubled.
Those looking to apply can text “JOBS” to 52270 for a link, then complete an application online. Applicants can also visit careers.homedepot.com.