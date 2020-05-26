LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Scorching heat is expected to engulf the Southland Tuesday, with temperatures in the Antelope Valley communities of Palmdale and Lancaster expected to spike into triple digits.
The National Weather Service has instituted an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley that will go into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and remain in place through 7 a.m. Thursday.
The NWS called the conditions “dangerously hot,” saying that the Antelope Valley will see highs of 100 to 105 degrees.
Hikers and those looking to get outdoor exercise should do so early in the morning before the heat sets in.
“We are talking about extreme heat in your forecast, triple digits, and the possibility of records into the next few days, even if you live in the valleys, Inland Empire, High Desert, and you’re not under this excessive heat warning,” CBSLA Meteorologist Danielle Gersh said.
A cooling trend won’t arrive until Friday.
L.A. County has opened several cooling centers from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The centers will operate under social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are located at:
- Near Palmdale: Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R
- Near Lancaster: Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2
- Near Santa Clarita: Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Rd.
- East Los Angeles: Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
- Azusa: Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave
- Sylmar: El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St.
- Altadena: Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave.
- El Monte: Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave.