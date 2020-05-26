COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters and LAPD officers worked to talk two people off a freeway overpass and a Downtown LA high-rise, respectively, over the past three days.

Just after midnight Tuesday, firefighters were called to the Renaissance Tower, 501 W. Olympic Blvd., “to mitigate the psychological crisis of a woman” on the roof of the 17-story building. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a rescue air cushion on the 9th floor, eight floors below the roof.

The woman was safely taken into custody just after 2 a.m.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said another patient threatened to jump off the Hollywood Boulevard overpass onto the 101 Freeway in Hollywood at about 1:30 p.m. Both directions of the freeway were ultimately closed while firefighters and police officers worked to talk the person down.

The patient was safely taken into custody by 2:45 p.m.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

