LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters and LAPD officers worked to talk two people off a freeway overpass and a Downtown LA high-rise, respectively, over the past three days.
Just after midnight Tuesday, firefighters were called to the Renaissance Tower, 501 W. Olympic Blvd., “to mitigate the psychological crisis of a woman” on the roof of the 17-story building. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a rescue air cushion on the 9th floor, eight floors below the roof.
The woman was safely taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said another patient threatened to jump off the Hollywood Boulevard overpass onto the 101 Freeway in Hollywood at about 1:30 p.m. Both directions of the freeway were ultimately closed while firefighters and police officers worked to talk the person down.
For those of you stuck on the 101 right now… Just a heads up the whole freeway is shut down … LAPD is trying to talk a man off the overpass… God bless… Be well #losangeles #lanews pic.twitter.com/t3NmzFRgaI
— Timmy D (@TimmyDIndustry) May 24, 2020
Suicidal man in Hollywood LAPD trying to talk him back over on 101 freeway pic.twitter.com/HgMFNYXFU6
— marcus uhreallyyes 🏁🕋 (@marcus11__) May 24, 2020
The patient was safely taken into custody by 2:45 p.m.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.