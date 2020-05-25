



— Weather experts warned of high temperatures throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday, urging residents to drink plenty of water and visit cooling centers if necessary.

An excessive heat warning was issued for the Antelope Valley from Tuesday to Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

Temperatures are also expected to soar in the San Fernando Valley, with Woodland Hills expected to top out at 96 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, and 95 on Thursday.

According to forecasters, the San Gabriel Valley will be slightly cooler, with Pasadena reaching 93 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 92 on Thursday.

On Monday, highs were expected to reach the mid-80s in greater Los Angeles, with temperatures in the 70s at the beaches and the 90s in the valleys.

Health officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Cooling centers will also be opened around Los Angeles County starting Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m., and will “operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria” due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The county cooling centers will be located at:

— Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles;

— Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;

— El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;

— Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;

— Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road;

— Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2;

— Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R, Sun Village; and

— Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte.

Available locations may change, and a current list is available at lacounty.gov/heat or by calling 211.