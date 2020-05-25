LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District Monday forecast unhealthy air quality in parts of Los Angeles County Tuesday.
According to the forecast, air quality was expected to be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the east and west San Fernando Valley, east and west San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Walnut Valley and San Gabriel Mountains.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, said people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases should minimize outdoor activities.
He also said children who are sensitive to air quality — including those with heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases — should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
Current air quality maps and forecasts can be found on the AQMD website.