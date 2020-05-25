LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle who severely injured a woman Saturday night.
According to police, the crash happened at about 9 p.m. at La Cienega Boulevard and Third Street. The vehicle was headed southbound on La Cienega when the driver stuck the woman, who was walking west in the north crosswalk at the intersection, before fleeing
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and took the woman to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. Police said the woman suffered severe, though not life-threatening, injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call West Traffic Division Detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222.