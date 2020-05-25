Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Memorial Day commemorations fell hand-in-hand with the community grappling with the realities of the ongoing pandemic.
A candlelight vigil was held in front of the Los Angeles City Hall on Monday night in honor of fallen service members and coronavirus victims.
“I don’t think the gravity of it has set in. I know it still hasn’t set in for me,” said registered nurse Jeanna Harris.
Nearly 100,000 people in the United States have died due to the coronavirus.
In California, officials have confirmed 3,795 deaths in the state.
On this Memorial Day, the number of American lives taken by coronavirus so far is more than the death toll of American service members in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars combined.