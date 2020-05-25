HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Lots of people came out to Huntington Beach this weekend for the sand and surf.
Some embraced the crowds while others enjoyed the warmth from beach parking lots.
Restrictions were eased in Orange County and other surrounding areas, allowing locals to enjoy the warm weather to kick off Memorial Day weekend.
The caveat was that beachgoers should wear masks, avoid staying stationary and maintain physical distancing.
“I came to the beach to have some fun,” said Angel Martinez. “I feel safe and I feel good. I got my bandana just in case they ask me to put it on.”
Face coverings are recommended in Orange County if you’re less than six feet from another person, but few masks were seen.
Signs are posted on beaches, telling crowds that it is open for active recreation only.
“They’re adjusting their quarantine to the needs of the people so I think it’s great,” said Michael Vazquez. “If I’m around a lot of crowds I wear a mask. If I’m just with my friends, I’m good.”
A lifeguard supervisor said the crowd was considerably lighter than a typical Memorial Day.