LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Americans are trying their hands at DIY haircuts since many barbershops and salons are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Talkshow host Kelly Ripa shared online that she’d cut her own hair with kitchen scissors.
Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley put up a video where she helped her husband, Adam Housley, with a haircut.
For those of us who dare to add cosmetology to our repertoire, CBS is offering a step-by-step guide.
The one-hour special “Haircut Night in America” will be hosted by actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.
Top hairstylists from across the country will guide celebrities through DIY haircuts, color and styling.
“We’re all in this together, and we’re all starting to look a little shaggy,” said Executive Producer Tom Forman. “So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeovers, stars, laughs, tips, and celebrity home haircuts overseen by the best stylists in the world.”
Some of the guests to be featured include Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey star P.K. Subban as well as some frontline healthcare workers.