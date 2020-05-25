



— The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,047 new cases and 12 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus

“On this Memorial Day, as we join with those mourning the loss of their loved ones to COVID -19, including the families of the 1,100 veterans who recently passed away from COVID-19, we want to honor the memory of all the members of the armed forces who courageously gave of themselves to protect our country,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, public health director, said in a statement. “We take to heart the lessons of courage and caring that mark this day of remembrance.”

To date, the county has recorded 46,018 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,116 deaths. Of those deaths, the county said 93% had underlying health conditions.

The county has race and ethnicity data for 1,949 of the deaths — 40% were Latinx, 29% were White, 17% were Asian, 12% were African American, 1% were Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 1% identified with other races.

As of Monday, 6,190 — or 13% — of people who tested positive were hospitalized at some point during their illness. The county reported 1,440 people were hospitalized Monday, 28% of whom were in intensive care units and 18% on ventilators.

Last week, the county announced the reopening of beach bike paths and parking lots and with indoor malls — for curbside service — and the allowance of select vehicle parades.

Though retailers remained closed to public entry along with beach piers, and public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit were still not permitted.

“As we prepare to re-open many places and spaces that are still closed, it will require an extraordinary effort by all of us to prevent outbreaks among workers and residents,” Ferrer said. “Please take care of each other by wearing a face covering, keeping your distance when around others not in your household, avoiding crowds, washing your hands often, and isolating when you are positive for COVID-19 or a close contact of someone who is positive. Let us move forward with the awareness that our actions save lives.”

L.A. County remained in Stage 2 of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery, which can be found online.