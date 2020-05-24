OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police were looking for more possible victims of a man suspected of rape in Oxnard.
William Gallero, who also goes by William Fernando Gallero-Agudelo, was arrested Friday night in an abandoned business after police responded to reports of a sexual assault.
A woman says she went to that location in the 200 block of Roderick Avenue after hearing a local radio ad for “spiritual cleansing.”
She told police she was given water and then became dizzy after drinking it, which is when she says she was assaulted.
The 52-year-old Gallero was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on a bail amount of $5,000,000.
Police said a large amount of money was found at the location during a search warrant. The Oxnard Police Department’s Fraud Unit is investigating as well.
Police believe there could be other victims who have not reported similar incidents. Anyone with information regarding this case or any similar alleged incident was asked to contact Det. Juanita Suarez at (805) 385-7759.