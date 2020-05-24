WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A new emergency order went into effect this weekend for the city of West Hollywood requiring everyone to wear face cloth coverings when traveling in public.

The order went into effect Saturday and indicates that the face coverings can include scarves, bandanas, neck gaiters, or other similar coverings of any other material that reduce the transmission of germs.

Children under the age of 2 or those who have trouble breathing or otherwise have issues removing face coverings without assistance will not be required to comply with the order.

“We know from Public Health officials that physical distancing and face coverings are effective in helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. “Now that we’ve moved in to the beginning stages of the LA County ‘Roadmap to Recovery,’ we must remain vigilant in adhering to physical distancing, using cloth face coverings, and continuing to stay at home whenever we can. We can be stronger than this virus — but only if we all do our part to protect ourselves, our friends, our neighbors, and our essential workers. The simple act of wearing a cloth face covering may very well save lives.”

The city said deputies will be monitoring compliance and will provide education, warnings, and even citations as appropriate.