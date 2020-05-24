JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were actively investigating a series of five, separate fires that lit up a street in the community of Rubidoux.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) says the blazes erupted one after another in both trees and shrubs within a three block radius.
The fires, which erupted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, threatened numerous homes briefly. As a result, five engines were called. Some on social media described the scene as appearing as though “the entire street was on fire.”
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires in an hour. Some residents in the area speculate that the fires were caused by fireworks.
“There’s always fireworks everyday. It could be,” said George Morales, a resident. “I’m pretty sure it wasn’t intentional because I’ve been living here and nothing like that has ever happened.”
But another resident suspects the fires were intentional.
“I think this was done on purpose because they’ve been doing the fireworks for months. And now we have like five fires in the trees. I don’t think that was a coincidence at all,” said Darren Wardlaw, another resident.
Authorities with CAL FIRE have not opined as to the cause. The fires remain under investigation.