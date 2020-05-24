



— San Bernardino County residents are able to be out and about once again after officials approved the reopening of restaurants for dine-in services and stores for walk-in shopping.

The government said in a statement on Saturday that it has flattened the curve and has secured resources to keep coronavirus under control in the county.

Many were excited to get back to support the community and get back to things that were once a part of their daily lives.

Orange County and Riverside County also recently announced similar guidelines, allowing some semblance of pre-COVID-19 times.

“It feels great. I really like supporting local businesses and I’m happy to do that,” said Melanie Horricks.

Horricks had been staying isolated at home with her three children for months and decided to do some shopping after hearing that stores were back open.

Jon Darby, who owns Darby’s American Cantina, said he was forced to let go of 50 employees when his doors shut two months ago because of coronavirus.

Now, he’s back in business with all of his employees back to work.

“Oh it’s awesome. A lot of our regulars are starting to come back in,” Darby said. “We’ve separated the tables for social distancing and put sanitation things into place so we can keep people as safe as possible.”

His customers were just as happy for the chance to dine out.

“It feels really nice,” Kim Humeston said. “We’ve been trapped in the house forever. It’s a beautiful day and we want to support the local businesses.”

Motorcycle apparel store Dirtbag was just opening when everything had to shut down to help prevent the spread.

They’re finally able to open their doors to customers.

“It’s definitely a little awkward at times because people don’t know if they’re allowed to come in and don’t know what they’re allowed to touch or look at and don’t know if they should be wearing a mask or not,” said Dirtbag employee Carina Logan.

While restaurants and shops are open for business, county officials say other businesses like salons and movie theatres remain closed until further notice.

Businesses in San Bernardino still have to follow safety guidelines, including covering your face, frequently wash hands and practice physical distancing.