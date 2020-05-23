Latest Instagram Live 'Verzuz' Battle Features Jamaican Artists, Brings In Nearly Half A Million Viewers More than 450,000 people tuned into the latest Instagram Live battle that music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created to unite music lovers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Memorial Day: 'He Told Me We Should Honor Him With Laughter, Not Tears,' Says Mother Of Fallen SoldierYear after year, Gail Johnson has visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay her respects to her son: a fallen soldier. But this weekend, the cemetery was different as American flags were not placed at the graves amid the threat of COVID-19.