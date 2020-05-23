LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Jamaicans” was trending on Twitter Saturday night after two legendary performers put on an Instagram Live show for the entire world.
Music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz created Verzuz, a weekly Instagram Live battle, to bring together music lovers stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday’s installation featured Jamaican dancehall artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, whose real names are Anthony Davis and Rodney Price, respectively.
About 450,000 people tuned into the show, which unlike other Verzuz battles, hosted the artists in the same room.
The show even led to some memes about Davis’ dance moves.
Davis won the Best Reggae Album Grammy for “Art & Life” in 2001 and Price was nominated for the Best Reggae Album Grammy for “Ghetto Dictionary: The Mystery” in 2002.
The dancehall showdown was visited online by several celebrities, including Usain Bolt, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliot, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Diddy, Ella Mai, Amanda Seales, Busta Rhymes, Rihanna and others who commented during the hour-long battle.
At one point, police showed up, according to the artists, but the show still went on. Jamaica has instituted an 8 p.m. curfew due to the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica.
The battle started with the Jamaican National Anthem and ended with Bob Marley’s “One Love.”
