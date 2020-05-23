LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Saturday reopened several beach parking lots for the first time in weeks.
Face coverings are still required, and the public is urged to practice social distancing. Gatherings of any size are not allowed. Permitted activities include surfing, swimming, walking and running. Sunbathing, sitting or lying on the sand are prohibited.
At Dockweiler State Beach, the parking lots reopened, with cars already visible by 7 a.m. In addition, bike paths in the county are also reopening.
“This is so exciting, I’m really looking forward to it,” said Jesse B., a beachgoer. “It’s supposed to be nice today and I’m just looking forward to it.”
Not all beach parking lots are subject to reopening, however. In Santa Monica, for instance, the parking lots will remain closed in addition to the pier and Muscle beach.
