LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A veteran California Highway Patrol lieutenant commander is suing the department and the state of California for alleged gender discrimination.
Lt. Laura Hill claims she was passed over for coveted promotions, despite her qualifications, because she’s a woman.
Hill graduated from the CHP academy nearly 20 years ago and has been promoted to sergeant and lieutenant before her current post as lieutenant commander at the Castaic Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility, according to the suit.
She was the top candidate for captain in the Southern Division when and scored 15th out of 73 candidates when she sought the promotion in April 2018, the suit said.
That position, and several others that she applied for, were granted instead to male candidates who scored dozens of spots lower, the suit said.
During job discussions and conversations with chiefs, Hill said she was asked about social media use, being a single mom and the distance of her commute.
The gender discrimination lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles.
CHP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
