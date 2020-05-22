Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The roof of a commercial building partially collapsed as two units burned in South LA early Friday.
The fire broke out at 8810 Figueroa Street, near 88th Place, just before 1:30 a.m. Firefighters who were first on the scene found heavy fire through the roof of the building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters got control of the flames in about 20 minutes. Flames were seen shooting through the roof, which partially collapsed.
At least two units burned, but no injuries were reported.
Inspectors with the Department of Building and Safety have been called to the scene to check the structure of the building.The cause of the fire is under investigation.