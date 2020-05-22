SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police Friday released security video of a stabbing at a local convenience store in hopes someone will recognize the two suspects.

Police said the attack happened last Sunday in the middle of the afternoon at a 7-Eleven located on the corner of Tustin Avenue and 17th Street.

In the video, an armed suspect in a dark shirt is shown behind the counter arguing with the clerk while his accomplice with a backpack watches from the other side of the plexiglass. The video also captured audio recording, and at one point the suspect is heard asking his friend to hand over a knife — backing the clerk into a corner.

“When he gets backed up into the back, he grabs a knife for self preservation,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. “It’s my understanding he didn’t use it.”

Bertagna said the victim was stabbed after raising his arm. The suspects then fled the scene.

During the ordeal, a customer walks into the store and the clerk can be heard asking if she can call the police.

“She told him she didn’t have a phone and she left,” Bertagna said. “After he got stabbed, someone called for assistance. If she’d had a phone, one would have hoped that she would have called.”

The clerk was said to be doing fine, but police were still searching for the suspects.

