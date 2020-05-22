Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Houston Rockets guard and former UCLA standout Russell Westbrook paid tribute to first responders this week in his hometown.
Westbrook provided meals for nurses at MLK Community Hospital in South Los Angeles on Thursday night, according to Bleacher Report.
Russ provided meals for nurses at MLK Community Hospital in L.A. last night 🙏
(via @russwest44) pic.twitter.com/4DPeJTiBtB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2020
The 31-year-old Westbrook was seen wearing a black face mask and black gloves as he delivered meals from West Hollywood Italian eatery The Nice Guy.
While Russell currently plays in Houston, he is a Southern California native and owns a home in the Brentwood area.